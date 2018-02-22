Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith surprised some kids at Irwin Elementary and the Jorgensen Family YMCA on Wednesday. The former Bishop Luers star visited students as a part of his “Active Science with Jaylon Smith” program.

The program launched this school year through a partnership with Smith, the Y-M-C-A of Greater Fort Wayne, and Parkview Sports Medicine. Smith says he appreciates being able to see the how eager kids are to learn about being active.

More than 500 area third, fourth, and fifth-grade students participate in Active Science.

They’ve burned about 200-thousand calories so far this school year.