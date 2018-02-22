Columbia City business owner arrested for inappropriate massage

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A Columbia City business owner faces several battery charges after police said he touched a woman inappropriately during a massage he said he was certified to perform.

According to details from an Indiana State Police three-month investigation, a 54-year-old Columbia City woman lodged a complaint on Nov. 1, 2017, at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post against 56-year-old Anees Qureshi. The woman reportedly told police that she scheduled a massage with Qureshi, the owner of Columbia City shipping center Goin’ Postal, after he told the woman he was a certified massage therapist.

When she went to the business, located at 1020 Spartan Drive, around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 for the massage. During the visit, the woman said Qureshi touched her in a sexually explicit manner three times, according to police.

After a three-month investigation into the woman’s allegations, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office filed three felony charges of Class B misdemeanor Battery against Qureshi. He was arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail but has since been release on bond.