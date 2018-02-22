Colts’ Vinatieri gets new deal, chance to set scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts. And at 45 he could break the NFL’s career scoring record next season.

Financial details were not immediately available Thursday but he made $3 million last season.

Vinatieri will again be the league’s oldest player. The kicker has 2,487 points and needs 58 to pass Morten Andersen.

Vinatieri has played most of his career with the Colts. They signed him as a free agent in 2006 after he won three Super Bowl rings with New England.