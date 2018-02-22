City crews working overtime to fill potholes

FORT WAYNE (WANE) – City road workers are going across the Summit City to fill holes in the roadways after another freeze and thaw. Crews have been doubled and are working overnight to get the work done, said Frank Suarez, public information director for the Public Works Division.

Suarez said it just received a delivery of 150 tons of mixture, which many suppliers nationwide are running out of.

In the last week, the city got 60 calls on potholes and filled 500 overall. This week, the city’s call center received more than 170 calls and fixed about 800.

Suarez also wants to remind drivers to watch out while crews are out.

“This is dangerous work they’re right out in the middle of the street and people need to be aware of that and slow down,” Suarez said.

If you want to report a pothole on a city road, call 311. Suarez said callers should try to give an address or landmark and the area of the road where the hole is located.

The city will only repair areas of city owned roads, not private properties such as shopping centers or apartment complexes.