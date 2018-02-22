Central Noble hopes to make most of first trip to state

CENTRAL NOBLE, Ind. (WANE) – The last one to leave Albion on Saturday, please lock the door and turn off the lights.

The Central Noble girls basketball team will compete in their first ever state title game on Saturday. The Cougars face Winchester in the Class 2A Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 12:45 P.M. and WANE-TV will have full coverage after the game.

After coming up short at semi-state just a year ago, Central Noble beat Frankton at Logansport to advance to the finals. Meleah Leatherman scored 21 points and Sydney Freeman added 15 for the Cougars.