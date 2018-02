INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Even at 45-years-old, Adam Vinatieri isn’t thinking about retirement.

The Colts are reportedly nearing a deal to resign the kicker for next season, according to ESPN. This would be his 23rd year in the league.

Vinatieri was 29-of-34 on field goals a season ago with Indianapolis including a long of 54-yards. He 22-of-24 extra points as well.

To put this all in perspective, Vinatieri will turn 46 in December and is older than eight head coaches in the NFL.