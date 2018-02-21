Vehicle loses control in standing water, hits tree, flips; driver hurt

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville man was hospitalized early Wednesday after he lost control of his vehicle when he drove through standing water and his struck a tree and flipped.

Police and medics were called around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to S.R. 3 just north of C.R. 275 South on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 33-year-old James Everage of Kendallville was headed north on S.R. 3 in his 2012 Hyundai when he lost control as he drove through standing water. The Hyundai veered off the west side of the road and hit a tree head-on, the report said.

The impact caused the Hyundai to roll over onto its passenger side and Everage was briefly pinned inside. Firefighters pulled him out.

Everage was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and neck.

The Hyundai sustained extensive damage all over, according to the report.