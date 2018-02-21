Traffic lights functioning again on SR 3 in Noble County

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage early Wednesday caused traffic signals to not function on a stretch of State Road 3 in Noble County.

The outage affects the intersection of State Road 3 and 8 to just south of the intersection with Lisbon Road. NewsChannel 15 was told a transformer blew and that’s what has caused the outage.

The power was restored and the lights were functioning by 10 a.m.

The map below showed the outage area that was impacted:

The Noble County EMA and 911 Center is also reporting that multiple roads are closed due to high water:

600 N east of SR9

SR 5 from 900N-1100N

850N from 175E-SR 9

600S from 300E-400E

500S from 400E-500E

200N at 750E