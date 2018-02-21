Police: ‘No missing children’ after kidnapping report

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Columbia City said Wednesday they had no reports of missing children after searching overnight for a child that was reportedly kidnapped.

Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night, Columbia City Police responded to an apartment along Park Terrace Boulevard after a 911 caller reported hearing a young girl screaming “Mommy” and possibly saw a man force her away against her will. According to a police report, the young girl and the man got into a vehicle and drove off toward Jefferson Street.

The vehicle was described as a silver late-model vehicle with a longer body.

After the report, police canvassed the Park Terrace Heights Apartments complex, along with the YMCA and the surrounding neighborhood, the report said. Officers went door-to-door for several hours to notify residents and account for every child, the report said.

After a “long and intense search” for the vehicle, child and suspect, police did not find any leads or witnesses, the report said. By Wednesday afternoon, police had received no reports of a missing child out of Columbia City, the report said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Columbia City Police at (260) 248-5121.