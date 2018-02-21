Passenger hurt after car veers into I-69 median

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) A vehicle crashed in the median of Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Wednesday in a crash that sent a passenger to a hospital.

Police and medics were called around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday to the 333 milemarker of Interstate 69, a mile south of the U.S. 6 interchange, on a report of a crash there.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department crash report, a 2011 Chevrolet HHR driven by 77-year-old Thomas L. Kelleher of Waterloo was traveling southbound on Interstate 69 when it ran off the roadway and into the center median. The vehicle continued into the back side of the guardrail and cable barrier before it eventually stopped in the center median.

A passenger – 74-year-old Marlene R. Kelleher of Waterloo – suffered back pain and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Thomas Kelleher was not hurt.