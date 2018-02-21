Mocha Lounge to open second location in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local coffee shop Mocha Lounge opened on Covington Road in 2004, and since then, owner Brian Till says they’ve seen steady growth. The coffee shop now serves over 300 customers daily and has expanded to include a coffee truck. Now Till is hoping to bring coffee made from locally-sourced beans, fresh baked goods, and the customer service Mocha Lounge has come to be known for, to the opposite side of Fort Wayne.

After listening to customers and getting feedback from polls on social media, Mocha Lounge will be opening a second location on Dupont Road. They’ve leased a space in a building under construction between Diebold and Tonkel Roads. That building will also house a second location for another local business, InTouch Salonspa.

The new Mocha Lounge location will offer some new menu items, a drive-thru with two windows (for faster service), and an outdoor seating area. This location won’t have a meeting space like the one Covington Road currently has, but Till says it will still have the same cozy, open concept that customers enjoy.

According Till, opening a second location now just made sense with the momentum in Fort Wayne. With Parkview Hospital nearby and other local developments popping up, Till said northeast Fort Wayne is a great place to be.

Mocha Lounge will hire about a dozen people for their second location, bringing their total to about 24 employees in Fort Wayne. They hope to have the new location open sometime this May.

This could just be the beginning for Mocha Lounge. Till said that if all goes well with the new second location, the old GE campus could be in their future – he’s already been in talks with the folks at Electric Works for potential expansion in the years to come.