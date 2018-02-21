Mad Ants Jones reveals G-League dunk contest strategy, dunking idols

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeQuan Jones gives credit to the character that invented the alley-oop as part of his dunking inspiration.

The Mad Ants forward won the G-League Dunk Contest over the weekend. He talks about his dunks and also about his idols that include – jokingly – Jackie Moon from the movie ‘Semi-Pro.’ (Jones real inspirations are Michael Jordan and Vince Carter)

Jones is averaging 15 points and 4 rebounds per game this season with Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants begin the second half of their season on Wednesday against the Wisconsin Herd.