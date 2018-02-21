Local, small company uses tax cut to reward employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’ve heard of big businesses like AT&T giving bonuses to its employees after President Donald Trump’s tax plan. They’re not the only ones. Some small businesses are doing the same.

Quake Manufacturing is a small, local business with employees who are pretty close. That’s one reason why their boss decided to give them a nice surprise.

Paul Quake took over the family business from his dad back in 1999. It’s a machine shop, but it’s hard to say exactly what they make. “We make a lot of parts that we don’t really know where they go and what they do,” he said.

But this is more about a decision Quake made at his desk. He said it actually started on Election Day. “I don’t credit Trump with this, I think it’s a mindset without a doubt, but the business has taken off and work is piling up in all directions.”

Then, like a lot of bigger companies, Quake realized there was some extra money after Trump’s tax plan took over. So he decided to give it back to his 12 employees. “I’ve managed to add long-term disability, short-term disability, dental insurance.”

Plus everyone gets a $1,000 bonus and a paid gym membership. A nice surprise on their next check. “I want to reward the guys. Guys have been working hard. A lot of guys have been putting in a lot of overtime. I just don’t see any reason not to kick back to them.”

It also gives a little incentive and boosts the morale in an already tightknit group with happy employees. “It pays to keep guys here. That’s a big draw there. I like guys to be happy and stick around.”

Quinten Quake also works in the family business. He said he was surprised to hear about the bonus and benefits but that his dad cares about his employees and it makes sense he would do something like that. “I am excited. Grateful. Happy. It was a surprise I guess. He cares; he definitely thinks about us.”

The extra money also allowed for Quake to have what he calls ‘green’ employees and train them.