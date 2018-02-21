Komets deal Nelson to Indy for defenseman Cortese

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Logan Nelson has been dealt to the Indy Fuel in exchange for defenseman Anthony Cortese.

Cortese, 24, completed two years of Canadian collegiate play last year at Concordia University in Montreal as the top scoring defenseman for Concordia with 17 assists and 18 points before making his pro debut this year with Indy. The Pierrefonds, Quebec native has scored three assists and four points in 21 games with the Fuel.

Prior to his college career Cortese logged three seasons in the QMJHL skating stints with Gatineau, Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown and finished his four-year juniors career in 2014-15 as the NAHL’s top scoring defenseman with 38 assists and 51 points with Corpus Christi.

Nelson, 24, is a fourth-year pro and was acquired by the Komets on Nov. 27 from Orlando. The forward has scored three goals, 11 points and +7 in 29 games with Fort Wayne.

The Komets will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a home double-header this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Friday. The Komets and Swamp Rabbits complete the weekend with a 7:30pm start Saturday.