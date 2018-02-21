Indiana University cleared in sexual violence complaints

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A federal agency has completed its investigation into four Title IX sexual violence complaints against Indiana University and determined that the school didn’t mishandle them.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has sent letters to the complainants regarding the outcome of the investigations, the Herald Times reported.

“The outcomes are that they didn’t find evidence that the university discriminated against those students, that our responses were prompt and equitable,” said Emily Springston, the university’s chief Title IX and student welfare officer.

The investigation determined whether the university’s Bloomington campus promptly and effectively responded to reports of sexual misconduct beginning in March 2014.

University Provost Lauren Robel has also signed a resolution agreement regarding a compliance review by the agency. The review was included in a list of five sexual violence complaints that the Office for Civil Rights had been investigating.

The review won’t be closed until the university meets the requirements set in the resolution agreement. Some of the requirements include providing education programs that cover reporting incidents of sexual misconduct and addressing sexual misconduct within the Greek system.

It also requires the university to provide the Office for Civil Rights with a summary of all records related to reports of sexual misconduct from the 2017-18 year that implicate Greek System organizations by Aug. 31.

