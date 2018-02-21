FWCS planning for curriculum overhaul

Related Coverage Indiana Ed. board approves new grad requirements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools could begin an overhaul of its curriculum at all grade levels that would impact honors-level classes and students.

District spokeswoman Krista Stockman told NewsChannel 15 this week that the school system is preparing to rework its math and language arts curriculum at all grade levels, in order to fall in line with the state’s new Graduation Pathway requirements passed late last year. The changes, which are not totally known yet, are designed to “ensure all students are engaged in rigorous coursework,” Stockman said.

That will mean stark changes to Fort Wayne Community Schools’ honors classes.

Stockman said under the new curriculum, students can earn honors distinction through weighted grades for completing honors-level work. Teachers will offer students that “honors-level work” and determine if those students are engaged in high-level work to earn honors credit for the course, she added.

Stockman said the district will still offer Advanced Placement or dual-credit courses so students can earn college credit simultaneously.

“We expect more students will be able to take advantage of these courses with increased rigor in classes from elementary through high school,” said Stockman.

The curriculum makeover will happen over multiple years, Stockman said. They will not begin this school year, but she said some work to develop the processes will begin this summer.

It’s not clear exactly how many students would be impacted by this overhaul. It’s also not known how teachers would be forced to adapt, though Stockman said teachers would be included in the curriculum work in the near future.

The district has refused to provide further information about the planned curriculum overhaul.

With more questions than answers at this point, clarity could come soon: the Fort Wayne Community Schools board might hear a presentation on the potential overhaul by Dr. Wendy Robinson as early as next week, Stockman said.