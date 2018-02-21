Barn destroyed in fire, several departments respond

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Several fire departments responded to a large barn fire in Adams County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on W 100 S, near S 600 W, west of Monroe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters from Monroe got to the scene, they found the barn engulfed in flames. They immediately called for mutual aid. Crews from Brene and Preble responded.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control. Firefighters were in cleanup mode around 9:00 p.m., when NewsChannel 15 was at the scene.

According to Monroe Assistant Chief Matt Brown, a grain truck parked in the barn appears to be the source of the fire.

The barn is a total loss.

No injuries reported in the incident.