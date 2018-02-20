TOTW: Carroll Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the five-seed to the SAC champs.

Underrated and overlooked all year long, Carroll beat Homestead on Friday to clinch the conference title, 55-45. We are proud to honor the Chargers as the Optimum Performance Sports ‘Team of the Week.’

This is the first conference title for the program since 2010.

The Chargers have preached unity and defense all year long. They are 17-3 and have only allowed two opponents score more than 60 points in a game – and Carroll went on to win both of the those games.

They face Warsaw on Friday and open up sectionals the week after. The Chargers face Nortrhop on the opening round with a potential matchup with 19-1 East Noble waiting in the semi-finals.