The Latest: 2nd sample from Russian curler tests positive

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The Russian delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics says a second sample from a curler who won bronze has tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

The delegation says in a statement that ”we express our sincere regret over the fact of the incident.” But the statement says results indicate Alexander Krushelnitsky only consumed meldonium once.

The delegation says that would be ”absolutely useless and ineffective” if the intent was to enhance performance. It has not provided any data from the test.

The Russian Olympic Committee has set up its own investigation, which could treat the issue as a criminal matter.

Russian curling officials have previously suggested that Krushelnitsky could have been set up by a rival Russian athlete or Russia’s political enemies. He and his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, were third in mixed-doubles curling.

Meldonium is designed for people with heart problems and some believe it can help athletes increase stamina. It was banned in sports in 2016.

The second sample was from the same day as the first. The samples are split into two bottles and tested separately to make sure lab equipment error doesn’t result in a false positive.

8:30 p.m.

Skaters from South Korea, China, Canada and Hungary are among those advancing out of the heats of the men’s 500-meter short track at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wu Dajing of China won his heat in an Olympic-record 40.264 seconds.

Lim Hyo-jun, the 1,500 champion, moves on to Thursday’s quarterfinals. Canadian Samuel Girard, the 1,000-meter winner, and 1,000-meter bronze medalist Seo Yira of South Korea safely advanced out of their heats.

A couple of big names – 2010 Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada and Sjinkie Knegt of Hungary – failed to advance after being penalized for impeding.

Knegt won silver in the 1,500.

Americans John-Henry Krueger, Aaron Tran and Thomas Hong were eliminated. Krueger earned silver in the 1,000, which so far is the only speedskating medal won by the U.S.

The only North Korean skater in the event, Jong Kwang Bom, fell in the first turn. Referees called for a re-start and Jong fell again coming out of the first turn while fighting for second place. He was later penalized.

7:50 p.m.

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea, Arianna Fontana of Italy, Li Jinyu of China and Kim Boutin of Canada are among the top short-track speedskaters safely into the quarterfinals of the women’s 1,000 meters.

Others advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinals include Shim Suk-hee of South Korea, Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands, Marianne St-Gelais of Canada and Kim Alang of South Korea.

Elise Christie of Britain returned to competition after injuring her right ankle in a dramatic crash last weekend. But she went down going into the first turn and slid across the ice while grabbing at her ankle.

The referees allowed a re-start and Christie came off the line in last place. She nearly fell in a turn, but briefly rallied only to receive a yellow card after committing two penalties. She was carried to the locker room.

Americans Jessica Kooreman and Lana Gehring were eliminated.

7:15 p.m.

Norway has its first win in men’s hockey at the Olympics since 1994 on home ice in Lillehammer.

The traditional Winter Games powerhouse is an underdog in hockey but beat Slovenia 2-1 in overtime on a goal by Alexander Bonsaksen on Tuesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Before the game, Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic became the third athlete to be caught doping at the Pyeongchang Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs. Jeglic said it was an asthma drug that he took under doctor’s orders.

Jeglic was scratched from the team ahead of the announcement about his positive test.

6:05 p.m.

The Germans have made a change to their mixed relay biathlon team just hours before race time in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Arnd Peiffer has replaced Simon Schempp as the anchor on the relay team Tuesday night.

Peiffer won gold in the 10-kilometer sprint earlier in the Olympics. Schempp nearly took gold in the 15-kilometer mass start on Sunday but lost in a photo finish to Martin Fourcade, the world’s No. 1 biathlete from France.

The Germans gave no explanation for the change.

Germany enters the competition seeded third and looking for their 12th gold medal overall, which would pull them even with Norway for the most golds in the Pyeongchang Games.

5:50 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn won’t have to wear the unwanted No. 1 bib again when she starts the downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

On Saturday in the super-G, her only choice was being the first starter. It didn’t work out and she finished sixth.

It’s a cat-and-mouse game top skiers play in picking start numbers for speed races.

Vonn will start No. 7 on Wednesday, right after big rival Sofia Goggia. The top-ranked Italian had first pick of odd-numbered bibs from Nos. 1 to 19 and took 5. Vonn had next pick.

The American says she based her pick off what Goggia selected. She says, ”I’m picking right behind her so I would like to start behind her. I like knowing my competitors, what times they get, how they’re skiing.”

5:20 p.m.

A Norwegian curler who lost out on the Olympic bronze medal to a Russian charged with doping says he feels horrible knowing they may have been cheated out of a medal.

Magnus Nedregotten said Tuesday from Norway that if Alexander Krushelnitsky is found guilty, then he robbed the Norwegian team of their ”moment of glory.”

Krushelnitsky and his partner, Anastasia Bryzgalova, won the curling mixed doubles bronze medal last week after beating Nedregotten and his partner Kristin Skaslien 8-4. If Krushelnitsky is convicted of doping, he could be stripped of his medal. The Norwegians would then get the bronze.

Nedregotten says he’s thought about his fourth-place finish every day.

He says, ”Now knowing that we may have been robbed and having to sit at home and wait to see what happens is obviously emotional and very stressful.”

4:40 p.m.

The Russian Hockey Federation says defenseman Slava Voynov has every right to play at the Pyeongchang Olympics despite his domestic violence conviction.

The federation says Voynov and his wife ”are living together in a happy marriage” despite Voynov’s conviction on a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse and his suspension from the National Hockey League.

The federation says Voynov is eligible to participate in international competitions.

Voynov has two assists in three games for the Russian team, which will play either Switzerland or Germany in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Voynov was convicted of assaulting his wife after a Halloween party in 2014.

The International Olympic Committee set strict criteria to bar Russians linked to a state-backed doping program, but it didn’t rule out those with criminal convictions for other matters.

4:25 p.m.

A Slovenian hockey player has become the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs.

Jeglic has been suspended from the games and has been ordered to leave the athletes village within 24 hours.

Slovenia was scheduled to play Norway in men’s hockey on Tuesday, but Jeglic was scratched from the team.

The 29-year-old forward played in all three preliminary-round games and had an assist.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal, have also tested positive at the Pyeongchang Games.

3:05 p.m.

The women’s big air final at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been rescheduled to Thursday because of expected strong winds on Friday.

The snowboarding competition sends racers down a 160-foot-long (50-meter) ramp to vault off a huge kicker and travel up to 100 feet (30 meters) below for the landing.

It made its debut at the Olympics on Monday.

The slopestyle competition at the Pyeongchang Games was raced last week in strong winds, and almost every rider agreed it should not have been held then. Snowboarders in that event completed only nine of the 50 runs without a fall.

Wind has been a persistent problem in Pyeongchang and forced three of the first four Alpine ski events to be postponed.

Last week, winds howled through the Olympic Park, and the area was evacuated.

2:45 p.m.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case of a Russian curler accused of doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Secretary-General Matthieu Reeb of the Court of Arbitration for Sport says a hearing for Alexander Krushelnitsky won’t occur Tuesday, but there is no fixed date for it yet.

Krushelnitsky won the bronze medal in mixed doubles. Russian officials have said he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

If he is found guilty, he could be banned and forced to return his Olympic bronze medal. The International Olympic Committee could decide against formally reinstating Russia for the Pyeongchang closing ceremony, meaning its athletes would not be allowed to march under the Russian flag.

The Russian Curling Federation president has said it’s possible someone spiked Krushelnitsky’s food or drink.

2:30 p.m.

The United States’ men’s hockey team has beaten Slovakia 5-1 in the qualification round at the Pyeongchang Olympics to advance to face the Czech Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals.

American Ryan Donato scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament, and Troy Terry had three assists Tuesday.

College kids again led the way for the U.S., which scored more against Slovakia than it did in all three preliminary-round games.

James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Garrett Roe also scored for the Americans, who took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play for hits on Donato and goaltender Ryan Zapolski.

Zapolski shook off a collision with Ladislav Nagy and had arguably his best game of the tournament.

1:40 p.m.

Upon further review, the two-man bobsled race at the Pyeongchang Olympics was even closer than first thought.

It ended up with a tie for gold between Germany and Canada. It was also the closest finish by the top four sleds in any Olympic sliding race ever.

Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz shared the two-man gold with the German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Each finished in 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds. Latvia got bronze, with Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga finishing 0.05 seconds back.

Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany finished 0.20 seconds back of the lead and somehow didn’t medal, getting only fourth. No individual athlete or team has even been that close to the winner in an Olympic sliding race and not medaled.

1:20 p.m.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won the gold medal in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with their third gold and fifth medal overall.

The Canadian pair scored a record 206.07 points, highlighted by their dramatic free dance set to the music of Moulin Rouge, to beat training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The French pair broke their own world record for a free dance with 123.35 points to ”Moonlight Sonata,” forcing Virtue and Moir to beat their own best by 3.28 points. The Canadians’ score of 122.40 points gave them room to spare.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took the bronze medal with a strong free skate.

1 p.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin is feeling relaxed by her decision not to race in the Pyeongchang Olympic downhill and has produced a fast practice run to set her up for Thursday’s Alpine combined event.

The American acknowledged feeling ”a little bit of relief” after the program changed late Monday. Organizers brought forward the combined by one day to avoid forecast strong winds.

The demands of back-to-back race days meant Shiffrin opted out of Wednesday’s downhill to focus on combined, which includes a run of slalom, her specialist discipline.

Shiffrin posted the fifth-fastest time in Tuesday’s practice.

She is among the favorites to add the combined Olympic title to the giant slalom she won last Thursday.

12:30 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn used the final practice run before Wednesday’s Pyeongchang Olympic downhill to test different racing lines on the course.

Some worked, some didn’t, and Vonn went outside a gate clocking the fourth-fastest time behind Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria on Tuesday.

The American star says, ”Some of the lines I took today I think were faster. Others not.”

Siebenhofer was 0.20 seconds faster than Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, whose sister Dominique tied for victory in the 2014 Olympic downhill.

Nadia Fanchini of Italy was third, 0.21 behind the leader. Vonn was 0.29 back, having stood up and carved a turn before the finish line.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth fastest, though she is preparing for the Alpine combined event on Thursday. Shiffrin will skip the downhill.

12 p.m.

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe has given her country its first medal in Olympic freestyle halfpipe skiing.

Sharpe posted the top two scores in the women’s final at Phoenix Snow Park, with the 95.80 she put up during her second run the best of the finals.

France’s Marie Martinod added a second silver to go with the one she captured in Sochi four years ago when the sport made its Olympic debut. Martinod scored 92.60 on her second run but fell during her third to assure Sharpe of the gold.

American Brita Sigourney edged teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze. Drew scored 90.80 on her final run to slip past Sigourney only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.

Defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman of the United States fell on the final hit during each of her three runs in the finals.

11 a.m.

Many of the Alpine medalists at the Pyeongchang Olympics have dealt more than once with the rigorous process of recovering from long-term injuries. These ski racers have wrecked knees, broken assorted bones or banged-up their backs.

They have been forced to sit out a full season – or longer. And they keep coming back for more.

Among them is Swiss ski racer Lara Gut. Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. She’s thrilled to be back to race in the women’s downhill.

When it comes to other sports, fans often hear about athletes sidelined for days at a time. A strained muscle here. A sore shoulder there. Not in Alpine racing. Not by a long shot. Like Gut, these Olympians’ statuses are best described as month-to-month or even year-to-year, rather than week-to-week.

10 a.m.

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Virtue and Moir lead their training partners and biggest rivals, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, by less than two points after their record-breaking short dance Monday.

The Canadians already have two gold and two silver medals at the Olympics. That total is tied with Russia’s Evgeni Plushenko and Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom for most among figure skaters.

There are three American teams in medal contention, including reigning national champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who were third after the short dance.

9:50 a.m.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who already have helped Canada win gold in the figure skating team competition, head into the ice dance free skate at the Pyeongchang Olympics in first place. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are in second after overcoming a wardrobe malfunction in the short program Monday.

The three American teams are right behind them. American champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are in third, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are in fourth, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are in seventh.

Also Tuesday, there are qualifying games in men’s hockey, and the women kick off their first bobsled heats. Not yet clear is whether there will be any resolution to a Russian doping case involving a curler that could jeopardize the country’s chances of marching under its own flag in the closing ceremony.

