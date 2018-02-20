Sandbags available to Steuben County residents

Related Coverage Sandbags available, roads impacted as heavy rain falls

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Heavy rains along with melting snow and ice have caused flooding in low lying areas of Steuben County prompting emergency management officials to make sandbags available to residents.

Residents can fill up to 25 sandbags at the Steuben County Highway Department located at 1900 North 200 West between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Requests for additional sandbags must be approved by Steuben County Emergency Management according to agency director Randy Brown. Those requests can be made by contacting Steuben County Emergency Management at 260.316.0027.

According to Brown, creeks, streams and rivers are already above flood stage and some are not expected to crest until Saturday.