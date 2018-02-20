Riverfront construction forces TRF to scrap Raft Race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The popular Raft Race will not be part of the 50th annual Three Rivers Festival this summer.

The festival’s Board of Directors on Tuesday announced it canceled the raft race due to ongoing construction of the riverfront development along the St. Marys River.

Jack Hammer, executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, said canceling the popular event during the 50th anniversary of the festival was a regrettable decision, but a necessary one.

“The Riverfront improvements, once complete, will create a more engaging event for both spectators and participants,” said Hammer. “Although we would love to see this staple event as a part of the 50th Three Rivers Festival, we are even more excited about how the event will grow with the completion of the Riverfront development.”

The 50th annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 13-21, 2018.

In a news release, Hammer said the festival’s Board of Directors and staff are busy planning many other exciting events that will take place during the 50th Three Rivers Festival.

The Three Rivers Festival continues to recruit 700 volunteers to put on the event. Residents can sign up to volunteer through at www.threeriversfestival.org or by visiting www.volunteerlocal.com and search for Three Rivers Festival.

For more information, visit the Three Rivers Festival website, www.threeriversfestival.org or contact the Festival office at (260) 426-5556.