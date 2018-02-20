Renovation planned for downtown Indianapolis shopping mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A multi-million dollar renovation is planned for the struggling Circle Centre shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis.

The mall’s owner says the project includes remodeled bathrooms, flooring, lighting and elevators, improved entrances and an overhaul of the third-floor food court. The project was announced by Circle Centre Partnership, which includes mall manager Simon Property Group and several Indianapolis businesses that own the 23-year-old mall.

The mall is losing its last large retail store as Carson’s is set to close, following the 2011 departure of Nordstrom and several smaller shops since then.

Renovations will take up to two years to complete, although the partnership didn’t specify how much would be spent.

Mall general manager Audrie Thompson says new uses for the Carson’s space are being considered, including new restaurants and nontraditional retail.