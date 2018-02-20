Pet of the Week: 2/20/18

Finn and Peanut are a bonded pair of Guinea pigs. They are male, black and brown, about 3 years old. These pets have been at the shelter since February 13, 2018.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
Finn and Peanut are a bonded pair of Guinea pigs. They are male, black and brown, about 3 years old. These pets have been at the shelter since February 13, 2018.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement