Officials: Girl, 12, arrested after Indiana online threats

DUGGER, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she made online threats toward students and staff at a school in western Indiana.

The Sullivan County sheriff’s department says tips helped authorities find the girl Monday. Investigators believe she’s responsible for threats via Snapchat. Sheriff Clark Cottom says no weapons were found and she faces a felony charge of intimidation.

The case involving threats toward Dugger-Union schools is one about a dozen in Indiana since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida.

In suburban Indianapolis, police arrested two boys following threats on social media that were directed at Carmel High School. And in southwestern Indiana, four Warrick County schools started the day Monday on alert after a shooting threat on Snapchat.