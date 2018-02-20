Longtime Albion volunteer firefighter honored for service

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) An Albion volunteer firefighter was honored at the state level for serving 50 years with the department. Governor Eric Holcomb recognized Phil Jacob Monday at the statehouse who started with the Albion Volunteer Fire Department in 1968.

Over the years, Jacob has served in many positions including Captain and Assistant Chief.

20 years ago, he spearheaded a campaign to purchase a mobile learning center, which is available for fire prevention activities in the area. It’s estimated that he’s talked to more than 15,000 students and adults, spreading knowledge about fire safety.

As a result, he was Albion’s Citizen of the Year in 1998, and won Parkview Hospital’s Good Samaritan Award in 2000.

Jacob’s father was Fire Chief and now his three sons, Chad, Shawn, and Brad, are members of the department.

Several long-time firefighters were also honored by the governor.