Lemon, McKinney-Jones to sign 10-day NBA contracts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants are expected to lose two of their top players for the immediate future as Walter Lemon Jr. and Trey McKinney-Jones are both reportedly signing 10-day contracts with NBA teams.

Lemon is expected to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s averaging 22.7 points and 5.9 assists per game for the Mad Ants.

McKinney-Jones is expected to sign with the Indiana Pacers. He’s averaging 11.4 points a game and is expected to help fill a void at guard as Darren Collison works his way back from injury.