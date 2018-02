Indianapolis, Ind. (WISH) – An African American man who picked up a baseball in 1908, helped bring the game to Indianapolis. He set records in the Negro Baseball League that rival some of those in the Major Leagues.

His accomplishments have largely gone unrecognized but some people are now working to get him the attention they believe he deserves. Brenna Donnelly from WISH-TV in Indianapolis has the story of John Wesley Donaldson.