Group donates 90 defibrillators to Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nonprofit group has donated 90 defibrillators to Indiana State Police that troopers can use to revive people suffering from cardiac arrest.

Last week’s donation by Bolt For The Heart is the foundation’s latest gift of the potentially life-saving devices to state police.

The Carmel-based foundation has since 2014 donated 305 automatic external defibrillators to the statewide police force.

State troopers keep the devices in their patrol cars and can use them to check the heart rhythm of a person experiencing cardiac arrest and determine whether that person needs an electric shock to restore their heart’s normal rhythm.

Troopers issued the devices place stickers on their patrol car windows identifying those cars as being equipped with the portable machines.