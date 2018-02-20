Colts to induct Reggie Wayne into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will be honoring another one of their greats next season.

Wide Receiver Reggie Wayne will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor during the 2018 season, becoming the 15th honoree.

It is not yet known which game the induction will take place.

Wayne played in 211 games, the most in franchise history, and totaled 1,070 receptions for over 14,000 yards and 82 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times.

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay released a statement on the induction:

No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne. He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere. He was also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of ‘REG-GIE, REG-GIE’ will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays. I could not be more proud and honored to induct Reggie Wayne into the Colts Ring of Honor.”