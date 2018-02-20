Braun campaign ad uses Colts’ player’s death to make immigration pitch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new political ad by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun uses the recent death of Colts’ linebacker Edwin Jackson to make a pitch for immigration reform.

Braun’s ad references Jackson’s death on an Indianapolis highway earlier this month. Manuel Orrego-Savala is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving drunk and hit Jackson and his Uber driver Feb. 4.

Braun narrates the ad saying Orrego-Savala is in the country illegally, has multiple arrests and was drunk when he hit Jeff Monroe and Jackson.

“It was a senseless tragedy and it never should have happened,” Braun says in the ad.

Braun then lays out his ideas on immigration.

WANE-TV Political Analyst Mike Wolf isn’t surprised by the ad’s content.

“He’s probably the least known candidate,” Wolf told NewsChannel 15 after viewing the ad. “He wants to get his name brand out there and this is a big issue.”

Wolf also said Braun’s attempt to distance himself from Washington politicians may help him in the May Primary.

Bruan is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate against Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita. The winner of the Primary will likely face Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in the November election.