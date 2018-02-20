Body cam video shows dramatic fire rescue

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) The Butler Police Department on Tuesday released a body cam video that shows one of their officers helping to rescue a woman from a fire that consumed a downtown building late last month.

It was Jan. 30 when a fire broke out inside a building at 117 South Broadway, which included a second-story apartment. The fire injured seven people, as well as two Butler police officers who were first to respond to the fire and helped people get out of the building.

In the body cam video, two Butler Police officers are shown working to rescue people from the fire, including one woman hanging from a second-story window. At one point in the video, the officers push a trailer over to the wall of the building, steady a ladder on top of it and then pull a woman from a window.

No one was seriously hurt in the fire. Most of the injuries were from smoke inhalation, although one person suffered burns to their hands and face. Several people inside the building jumped from windows to safety.

More than 60 firefighters from 17 fire departments assisted.

It’s still not clear what caused the fire. The building was a total loss.