2/20 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead topped DeKalb, Wayne bested Canterbury, and New Haven outlasted Leo in overtime to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

The Spartans topped the Barons 57-42 in Aboite despite leading by just two at halftime. Logan Kruse led the Barons with 12 points.

At Canterbury it was Wayne’s Kylon Jarreau leading the way as the Generals bested the host Cavaliers 71-39. Dillon Redding added 17 points for Wayne while Shaquan Sanders chipped in 10. Canterbury was led by Cam Kreiger with 14 points.

At Armstrong Arena the Leo/New Haven game was originally scheduled as a Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” last month before being postponed by snow – and Tuesday’s rendition of the rivalry lived up to its billing. New Haven edged Leo 73-70 in overtime. Leo was led by Jeremy Davison wiht 24 points while Lane Reed and Blake Davison added 16 each.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: DEKALB 42 HOMESTEAD 57 (F)

BOYS: WAYNE 71 CANTERBURY 39 (F)

BOYS: LEO 70 NEW HAVEN 73 (F-OT)

BOYS: EAST NOBLE 46 ANGOLA 53 (F-OT)

BOYS: BISHOP DWENGER 65 LAKEWOOD PARK 21 (F)

BOYS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 61 NORTHFIELD 30 (F)

BOYS: WOODLAN 32 JAY COUNTY 62 (F)

BOYS: SOUTHERN WELLS 59 WES-DEL 50 (F)

BOYS: WINCHESTER 39 SOUTH ADAMS 37 (F)

BOYS: GARRETT 43 CHURUBUSCO 65 (F)

BOYS: WESTVIEW 62 FREMONT 40 (F)

BOYS: GOSHEN 66 WEST NOBLE 32 (F)

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 70 PARKWAY (OHIO) 77 (F)

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 48 BETHANY CHRISTIAN 28 (F)

BOYS: FAIRFIELD 57 NORTHRIDGE 48 (F)

BOYS: BOWMAN ACADEMY 63 HORIZON CHRISTIAN 75 (F)

BOYS: HOWE 31 LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 96 (F)

BOYS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 18 HERITAGE 39 (F)

BOYS: MANCHESTER AT NORTHWOOD CANCELLED (FLOODING)