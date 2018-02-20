2/20 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Warren Central (8) 23-0 302 1

2. S. Bend Riley (4) 21-0 284 2

3. New Albany (4) 20-1 272 3

4. Floyd Central 21-1 222 4

5. Bloomington South 22-2 197 5

6. Jeffersonville 19-3 134 8

7. Zionsville 17-3 132 7

8. Indpls Ben Davis 18-5 109 9

9. Indpls Cathedral 18-3 102 6

10. E. Noble 19-1 46 NR

Others receiving votes:

Chesterton 42. Carmel 33. Carroll (Allen) 19. Brownsburg 13. Lawrence North 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. New Castle (15) 20-2 316 1

2. Indianapolis Attucks 15-4 256 2

3. Ev. Bosse 17-4 240 4

4. Culver Academy (1) 13-6 196 3

5. Tri-West 18-3 164 6

6. Danville 15-4 128 7

7. Evansville Memorial 15-4 103 5

8. Silver Creek 16-4 100 9

9. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 98 NR

(tie) Indpls Brebeuf 14-7 98 10

Others receiving votes:

W. Lafayette 68. Princeton 50. Hammond 34. Heritage Hills 23. Fairfield 16. Beech Grove 9. Edgewood 9. Marion 6. Vincennes 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Covington (9) 20-1 288 1

2. Westview (2) 20-1 284 2

3. LaVille (4) 22-0 243 3

4. Frankton 18-3 224 4

5. Paoli (1) 19-1 165 6

6. Henryville 19-3 135 8

7. Linton-Stockton 19-3 127 9

8. Oak Hill 17-5 110 NR

9. Tipton 15-4 103 5

10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20-2 99 7

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Howe 58. Forest Park 31. Clinton Prairie 23. Indpls Arlington 9. Lake Station 8. Clarksville 7. Andrean 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 19-1 318 2

2. University (1) 18-2 259 1

3. Southwood 17-3 242 5

4. Morristown 20-2 187 3

5. Gary 21st Century 17-5 185 7

6. Barr-Reeve 17-4 173 4

7. Tindley 15-7 160 8

8. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 19-1 127 9

9. Hauser 16-6 102 10

10. Tri-County 17-4 63 6

Others receiving votes:

Lafayette Catholic 49. Washington Twp. 41. Wood Memorial 14.

