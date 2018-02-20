The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 23-0 302 1
2. S. Bend Riley (4) 21-0 284 2
3. New Albany (4) 20-1 272 3
4. Floyd Central 21-1 222 4
5. Bloomington South 22-2 197 5
6. Jeffersonville 19-3 134 8
7. Zionsville 17-3 132 7
8. Indpls Ben Davis 18-5 109 9
9. Indpls Cathedral 18-3 102 6
10. E. Noble 19-1 46 NR
Others receiving votes:
Chesterton 42. Carmel 33. Carroll (Allen) 19. Brownsburg 13. Lawrence North 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Castle (15) 20-2 316 1
2. Indianapolis Attucks 15-4 256 2
3. Ev. Bosse 17-4 240 4
4. Culver Academy (1) 13-6 196 3
5. Tri-West 18-3 164 6
6. Danville 15-4 128 7
7. Evansville Memorial 15-4 103 5
8. Silver Creek 16-4 100 9
9. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 98 NR
(tie) Indpls Brebeuf 14-7 98 10
Others receiving votes:
W. Lafayette 68. Princeton 50. Hammond 34. Heritage Hills 23. Fairfield 16. Beech Grove 9. Edgewood 9. Marion 6. Vincennes 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Covington (9) 20-1 288 1
2. Westview (2) 20-1 284 2
3. LaVille (4) 22-0 243 3
4. Frankton 18-3 224 4
5. Paoli (1) 19-1 165 6
6. Henryville 19-3 135 8
7. Linton-Stockton 19-3 127 9
8. Oak Hill 17-5 110 NR
9. Tipton 15-4 103 5
10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20-2 99 7
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Howe 58. Forest Park 31. Clinton Prairie 23. Indpls Arlington 9. Lake Station 8. Clarksville 7. Andrean 6.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 19-1 318 2
2. University (1) 18-2 259 1
3. Southwood 17-3 242 5
4. Morristown 20-2 187 3
5. Gary 21st Century 17-5 185 7
6. Barr-Reeve 17-4 173 4
7. Tindley 15-7 160 8
8. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 19-1 127 9
9. Hauser 16-6 102 10
10. Tri-County 17-4 63 6
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 49. Washington Twp. 41. Wood Memorial 14.
2/20 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: