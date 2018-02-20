Man killed in shooting at north-side apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was shot to death at an apartment complex just behind the Northcrest Shopping Center in Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment at 4917 Northcrest Drive, inside the Northcrest Apartments complex, on an unknown problem at the apartment after a man called 911. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot inside one of the four apartments in the building.

Dispatchers intiially said the man was reported to be in critical condition. Fort Wayne Police spokesman Mark Bieker said later the victim – an adult male – was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Bieker did not know how many times the man had been shot or why. It’s also not clear how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Detectives were working to speak with witnesses to gather information.

Police have no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.