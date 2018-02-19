Woodlan grad Hinton honored by MIAA

A pair of Albion College student-athletes are receiving Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athlete of the Week awards for the first time in their respective sports, Sheila Blackman, the league director of media relations announced Monday.

Rain Hinton, a first-year frontcourt player from Fort Wayne, Ind., was named the player of the week in women’s basketball after leading fourth quarter surges that carried Albion to victories over Kalamazoo College and Saint Mary’s College last week. She totaled 44 points in the two games, with 22 coming in the fourth quarter while shooting 69 percent (9-of-13) from the field.

Hinton also completed her sixth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds in the Britons 62-51 win at Kalamazoo. She pulled down eight rebounds in the 73-58 victory over Saint Mary’s.

“Rain is super athletic and she has gotten better since the beginning of the year,” Albion women’s basketball head coach Doreen Carden said. “She carried us last week.”

Albion, which ended the regular season at 18-7 overall and 11-5 against MIAA rivals, has the No. 3 seed for the league tournament. The Britons will square off against Trine University in the first semifinal game which tips at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the DeVos Field House in Holland, Mich.

Brandon Lebioda, a senior from Romeo, Mich., generated three goals and two assists in Albion’s 14-8 season-opening victory over Augustana (Ill.) College to gain the Offensive Player of the Week award in men’s lacrosse.

Lebioda spread his scoring throughout the game, striking for goals in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Albion is scheduled to travel to the Detroit Country Day School on Sunday for a 6 p.m. contest against the College of Wooster. The men’s lacrosse contest follows a women’s game as Albion officially opens the season with a 3 o’clock game against Hanover (Ind.) College.