FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out what lead up to a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of W. Coliseum near I-69 around 1:40 p.m. Monday. That’s where the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel is located.

Multiple police vehicles and other emergency crews are on scene.

NewsChannel15 has a crew on the scene. More information will be provided when it becomes available.