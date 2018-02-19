Purdue slides to no. 9 in latest A.P. poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Virginia (42) 24-2 1601 1

2. Michigan St. (19) 26-3 1565 2

3. Villanova (4) 24-3 1509 3

4. Xavier 24-4 1398 4

5. Duke 22-5 1292 12

6. Texas Tech 22-5 1206 7

6. Gonzaga 25-4 1206 9

8. Kansas 21-6 1166 13

9. Purdue 24-5 1130 6

10. North Carolina 21-7 1074 14

11. Cincinnati 23-4 954 5

12. Auburn 23-4 873 10

13. Wichita St. 21-5 870 19

14. Arizona 21-6 831 17

15. Clemson 20-6 683 11

16. Ohio St. 22-7 680 8

17. Michigan 22-7 615 22

18. Rhode Island 21-4 455 16

19. Tennessee 19-7 427 18

20. Nevada 23-5 330 24

21. West Virginia 19-8 329 20

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 25-4 291 15

23. Houston 21-5 263 —

24. Middle Tennessee 22-5 87 —

25. Florida St. 19-8 63 —

Others receiving votes: Baylor 52, Kentucky 33, Arizona St 32, Arkansas 23, UCLA 20, St. Bonaventure 13, Virginia Tech 12, Creighton 10, Penn St. 6, Kansas St 5, Missouri 5, Texas A&M 4, TCU 4, Butler 2, Loyola of Chicago 2, Alabama 1, Oklahoma 1, Boise St. 1, ETSU 1.

