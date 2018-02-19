Photos: OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey

Nikolai Prokhorkin #74 of Olympic Athlete from Russia scores against the United States in the first period during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Team USA men’s hockey fell to the Olympic Athlete from Russia team 4-0 in the PyeongChang Winter Games on Saturday.

With the win, OAR is now at the top of Group B with a bye to the quarterfinals. Check out photos from the game below.

