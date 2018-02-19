Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth after a steady opening run of the Olympic slalom Friday as she tried to defend her title.
PHOTOS: Mikaela Shiffrin knocked off slalom podium
PHOTOS: Mikaela Shiffrin knocked off slalom podium x
Latest Galleries
-
The Landing “before”
-
The Landing “before”
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Overnight Snowfall Monday night-Early Tuesday 2-6
-
Saturday Night Snowfall
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills