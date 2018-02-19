Photos: Men’s 2018 Olympic figure skating finals

Japan took home two medals after the men’s free skate in South Korea, with Yuzuru Hanyu taking gold and fellow countryman Shoma Uno taking silver.
Spain’s Javier Fernandez took the bronze. Check out photos from the competition below.
PyeongChang 2018: Men’s figure skating finals
PyeongChang 2018: Men’s figure skating finals x
