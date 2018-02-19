Northeast Indiana companies named Best Places to Work

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Several companies in northeast Indiana have been named to the 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana list.

Five small companies, one medium company and five large company from northeast Indiana were named to the list, released Monday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. All told, 125 companies from around Indiana were named to the 2018 list.

These top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which handled the selection process, holds similar programs in 25 other states.

FULL LIST | 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana

“We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “These organizations come from a wide variety of industries yet they all have a common thread. They continually demonstrate to their employees through their culture, communication, career opportunities, benefits and more how much they value their contributions.”

The winning companies will be recognized at an awards dinner May 3 in Indianapolis.

Northeast Indiana companies named to the 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana list are:

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)

Big City Cars / Fort Wayne

Grote Automotive / Fort Wayne

Insurance Management Group / Marion

OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries, Inc (DBA The Rescue Mission) / Fort Wayne

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees)

Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

Parkview Huntington Hospital / Huntington

Parkview Noble Hospital / Kendallville

Parkview Whitley Hospital / Columbia City

The Kendall Group / Fort Wayne

Parkview Health President and CEO Mike Packnett said the health network was proud to be recognized in the list.

“We are honored to have several of our hospitals named among the state’s best employers,” said Packnett. “We are fortunate to have outstanding leaders at all our hospitals and facilities throughout the region. Those leaders and their teams have created a culture that truly values co-worker engagement, world-class teamwork and a dedication to excellence, and I have no doubt those principles led to this honor.”