Middle Waves announces 2018 festival dates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The third ever Middle Waves Music Festival will take place September 14-15 at Headwaters Park according to organizers who made the announcement Monday morning.
Presale tickets go on sale February 26 until March 2 and prices will be the lowest of the year, with a two-day general admission ticket costing $65 and two-day VVIP tickets going for $150.
Tickets can be purchased at MiddleWaves.com starting at 8 a.m. on February 26. Further ticket sales details will be announced at a later date.
Middle Waves features three stages and an eclectic mix of more than 25 performers on three stages with food trucks, beverages, music, interactive art installations, events and much more.
The festival lineup will be announced at a later date and the inaugural Middle Waves festival featured The Flaming Lips as the headlining act while last year’s festival featured MGMT as the featured act.
