Memorial Coliseum records ‘very good year’ in 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown said his facility had a “very good year” in 2017.

A 40-percent increase in net income and more than one million guests qualifies as such.

Brown told the Coliseum’s board of trustees at its annual meeting on Friday that the facility achieved increases in every major category in 2017. Memorial Coliseum welcomed more guests, logged more use days, charted a higher economic impact and rose its net income in 2017.

Total attendance exceeded one million guests (1,100,007) for the 27th straight year and net income jumped nearly 40 percent to $61,426, the Coliseum’s year-end results show. Brown said the Coliseum’s economic impact to the community increased nearly 12 percent to $116,121,766.

“At a time when many municipally owned and operated arena and convention venues across the country are a financial drain on their communities, the Memorial Coliseum continues to perform better

than most venues in our industry,” Brown said. “100% of the 6.1 million of revenue for 2017 was earned revenue from the operations of the facility.”

What’s more, Brown said 98.42% of all client evaluations rated the Coliseum as “Excellent” or “Good” in a variety of different categories such as cleanliness, responsiveness of staff, employee courtesy, quality of food, price of services, parking availability and price and overall quality of experience.