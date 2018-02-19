IPFW’s Konchar named Summit League Player of Week

ELMHURST, Ill. – Fort Wayne’s John Konchar has been named the Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his play Feb. 12-18.

Konchar helped the Mastodons to wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota State. He averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 blocks. Konchar scored 19 points with eight rebounds, six assists and a career-high five blocked shots vs. Western Illinois on Wednesday. He returned on Saturday to total 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal at North Dakota State. Konchar shot 65.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc for the week with a 3.5 assist/turnover ratio.

The honor is Konchar’s fifth career award and first of the season.

The ‘Dons are 18-12 (7-6 Summit League). Fort Wayne welcomes first-place South Dakota State on Saturday (Feb. 24) for Senior Night. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at the Gates Sports Center.