Historians find trove of documents about 2 Auburn leaders

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Historians in a northeastern Indiana city have unearthed a trove of documents about two Civil War veterans who helped shape the community a century ago.

Charles Eckhart and William McIntosh were friends who became community leaders in Auburn, the DeKalb County seat about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne.

County historian John Bry says they “had sort of this bond, being Civil War veterans” and shared an interest in education and philanthropy in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The (Auburn) Star reports a staff member at Auburn’s Willennar Genealogy Center recently discovered a scrapbook of newspaper clippings about Eckhart’s unsuccessful 1900 run for Indiana governor on the Prohibition ticket.

More than 1,500 documents and photos about Eckhart and McIntosh have been digitized and posted on the genealogy center’s website.

