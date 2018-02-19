Hidden History: Bethel Church Will Become a Hotel

Indianapolis, Ind. (WISH) – The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Indianapolis has served the city for 182 years. It played a role in the Underground Railroad and decades later was rebuilt after being burned to the ground.

Two years ago the congregation had to sell this historic downtown sanctuary to a hotel developer. The hotel is expected to be complete in 2019. Even though the building will be new, some of the old historical features of the church will be preserved within the hotel. WISH TV’s Brenna Donnelly takes a look at how technology is playing a role in that preservation.