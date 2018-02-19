Fort Wayne preps for flooding potential

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne worked Monday to protect neighborhoods from the potential of flooding and backups in the midst of heavy rains.

City Utilities spokesman Frank Squarez said late afternoon Monday that crews had placed eight pumps in neighborhoods prone to street flooding, with four of those pumps operated at the 4 p.m. hour. The other pumps – and more, if necessary – will be activated if need be.

Pumps are located at:

Hartman Road (pumping)

Wheaton Drive (Harris Elementary School) (pumping)

Vesey Park (pumping)

Hemlock and Knightsway (pumping)

Tillman Road/Calhoun Street

Belle Vista Boulevard/Corvalis Avenue

Fernwood Avenue/Dalevue Drive

Old Mill Road/W. Fairfax Avenue

NewsChannel 15’s Doppler 15 Fury meteorologists have forecast heavy rainfall through Monday night and into Tuesday, with some areas expected to see 2″ to up to 4″ of heavy rainfall through Wednesday afternoon. Due to the heavy rainfall, a Flood Watch has been issued for the area and Flood Warnings have been issued for many local rivers.

The Public Works Division was monitoring river levels, Suarez said. As of Monday afternoon, river levels were well below flood stage, but forecasts call for the rivers to crest on Friday with a possibility of minor to moderate flooding.

City Utilities reminded residents to check stormwater drains and keep them clear of trash, leaves and other debris, to allow rain water to leave neighborhood streets. Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The Allen County Highway Department on Monday made sand and sand bags available to residents at its South Highway Barn at 8317 Tillman Road, near Interstate 469. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel, a friend to help fill the sand bags, and a vehicle to transport them in.