2/19 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested Northrop 68-53 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area boys basketball on Monday night.

Frank Davidson led the Braves with 23 points while Jalan Mull added 16. Blackhawk improves to 20-2 overall and 7-2 against SAC teams this season.

Northrop was paced by Issac Anderson with 15 points while Taquay White tallied 10.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 68 NORTHROP 53 (F)

BOYS: FAIRFIELD 54 FREMONT 23 (F)

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 46 JIMTOWN 45 (F)