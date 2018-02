FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets can do no wrong on the ice after winning all three games last week and going 9-01 over their last 10.

The News-Sentinel Komets beat writer Blake Sebring and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break down what they’ve seen from the Komets.

This week’s topics include an incredible winning stretch, the amazing play of Gabriel Desjardins, and what to expect this week when the K’s host Fort Wayne native Brian Gratz and Greenville on Friday and Saturday.