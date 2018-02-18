TinCaps to host job fair for 2018 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host a job fair for part-time and seasonal work on Monday and Tuesday.

The fair will take place at Parkview Field at the Suite Level Lounge.

The TinCaps are looking to fill approximately 600 jobs for the 2018 season which opens at Parkview Field on April 7.

The job fair runs both days from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For persons who have already filled out an application they do not need to attend. For those going to the job fair, you are encouraged to fill out and print an application. If you cannot attend, you can fill out an application at TinCapsJobs.com.

Some of the available positions include: bartender, cleaning crew, commissary runner, concession stand back counter, cook, dish washer, food runner, group party/VIP areas, specialized food cart, stand cashier, vendor, and wait staff.

Candidates must meet age requirements (21 and older for some jobs) and pass a background check.

